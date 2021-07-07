Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

SFM opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

