SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.77% of SPS Commerce worth $27,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

