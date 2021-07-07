Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQSP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.85.

SQSP stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

