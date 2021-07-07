STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

