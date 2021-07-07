Stakenet (XSN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,580.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and $17,580.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00395608 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001179 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014909 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,722,693 coins and its circulating supply is 118,183,656 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

