Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.