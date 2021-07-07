Standard Tokenization Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.02 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.83 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

