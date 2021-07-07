Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.16 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

