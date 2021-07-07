Starname Hits Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Starname has a market cap of $4.29 million and $194,652.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00931383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

