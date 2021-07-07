Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and $401.04 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00168657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,037 coins and its circulating supply is 23,252,223,184 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

