Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,677 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.