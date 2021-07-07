Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

