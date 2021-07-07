Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 9,953 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 297.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

