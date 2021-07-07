Stephens Inc. AR Sells 286 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

NYSE TRV opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

