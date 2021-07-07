Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $36,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $355.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.08 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

