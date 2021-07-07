Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.