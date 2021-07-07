Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

Shares of ROP opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $475.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

