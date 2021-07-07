STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $209.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,335. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.