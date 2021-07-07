Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,307 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Avalara worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,161 shares of company stock worth $13,961,743. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.39. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

