Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.62. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

