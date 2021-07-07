Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 169.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.