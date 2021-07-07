Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

