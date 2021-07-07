Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.24 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

