Stifel Financial Corp Sells 38,075 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.