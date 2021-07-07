Stipend (SPD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $12.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,831.11 or 1.00078121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037845 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.01378550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00401604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00396370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005884 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,582,071 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.