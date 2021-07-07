STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

EPA STM opened at €31.76 ($37.36) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.48.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

