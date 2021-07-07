Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

NYSE:TPB opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

