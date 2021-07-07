Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
NYSE:TPB opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
