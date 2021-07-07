Stony Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 179,883 Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 179,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Noodles & Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,037,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $1,459,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,390. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.