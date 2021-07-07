Stony Point Capital LLC Buys 84,344 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 210.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises about 4.5% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.97. 193,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

