Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $40.10 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Strong has a market cap of $40.10 million and $3.53 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $290.02 or 0.00841581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.90 or 0.99745136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00966197 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

