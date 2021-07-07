Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. 47,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 70,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

