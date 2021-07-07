Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $11,200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,491. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,552,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

