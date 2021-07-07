Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $153,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.