Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,560 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,330,000 after purchasing an additional 236,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ross Stores by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,402 shares of company stock worth $7,241,572 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. 16,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

