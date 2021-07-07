Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $27.36 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 830,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,359,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.2% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 589,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,344,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

