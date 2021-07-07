Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $56.58 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $235.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $235.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 2,757,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,194 shares of company stock worth $8,196,474. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.