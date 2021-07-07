Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

SNCY opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $75,975,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

