Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $39.18

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $40.69. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 9,205 shares.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 255,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 388,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.