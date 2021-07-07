SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $14,569.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00133412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00165697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,711.47 or 1.00340888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

