SVF Investment Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

SVF Investment’s (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. SVF Investment had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of SVF Investment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $106,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $106,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

