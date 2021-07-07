SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $370,348.90 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.14.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

