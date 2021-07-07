SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $370,348.90 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.14.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
