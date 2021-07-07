Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

