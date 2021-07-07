Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 477.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

