TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 6.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 250,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,418,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $16,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

