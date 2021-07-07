TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.