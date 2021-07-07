TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

