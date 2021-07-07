TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.