TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Upwork worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.75 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

