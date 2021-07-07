TD Securities Cuts Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XEBEF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

XEBEF traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,774. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

