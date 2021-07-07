Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TMSNY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,275. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

